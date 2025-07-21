Tipperary are All-Ireland hurling champions for the 29th time after a stunning second-half performance saw them blow Cork away at Croke Park.

Liam Cahill’s side turned a six-point deficit at the break into a 15-point win, outscoring the Munster and League champions by 3-14 to just two points in the second half.

Darragh McCarthy hit 1-13 for the Premier, while John McGrath chipped in with 2-2 and won the penalty that kickstarted the turnaround.

It’s a remarkable comeback story for a team that failed to get out of Munster last summer. Speaking after the win, Tipp boss Liam Cahill said the character of his group was key to getting over the line.

“It’s down to the honesty and the character of this group,” he said.

“There’s a talented bunch of players there. Maybe they weren’t quite there in terms of maturity, and we always said it was a three-year-plus plan.

But when these lads get belief and confidence, they grow into serious players — and look, we’ve arrived now.”

Cork looked in control at half-time, but McGrath’s goal early in the second half flipped the momentum. From there, Tipp took over completely, closing down Cork all over the pitch and punishing them on the scoreboard.

The win marks Tipperary’s first All-Ireland since 2019 and is a huge moment for a new generation of players coming through under Cahill.

After a few tough years, Tipp are back at the top.