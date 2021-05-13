WhatsApp users will soon be able to shop on Facebook via the instant messaging apps.

A mandatory update will allow direct interaction between the two sites, which could lead to personalised ads.

Many fear the move will become a backdoor to data sharing while the German data commission considers the new terms illegal.

Technology correspondent with the Irish Independent, Adrian Weckler, explains the update and the controversy surrounding it, saying “It will also for example allow for you to shop within WhatsApp for businesses selling things on Facebook so it’s a small difference but the key thing is whether or not it results in data being shared between Facebook and WhatsApp and that’s what has some European countries outraged”.