In Gaelic football, Ballon and Grange will meet again this Sunday, November 4th, in Netwatch Cullen Park for the Talbot Hotel Carlow Intermediate Football Final replay.

The game will be live on KCLR’s Carlow frequency, thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co.

Grange have already been through extra time and replays on their way to the decider, having needed two games to see off St. Patrick’s in the semi-final. But far from complaining about a packed fixture list, manager Peter Cleere says the team are embracing the challenge.

“We’ve been trying to take it one week at a time and we’ve been week-on-week the whole time,” said Cleere.

“We didn’t win the group either, so we played the quarter-final as well. We’ve had games every week, so it’s made it kind of easy in terms of the scheduling for the lads — we just go again. We probably don’t make things easy on ourselves either,” he added with a laugh, “but we’re really glad to be here. Where else would you want to be in October?”

