A woman has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the M9 motorway earlier today.

Gardaí and emergency services from Kilkenny and Waterford were called to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on the Southbound lanes of the M9 motorway at approximately 11.30am.

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The collision occurred just south of the Junction 11 exit for Mullinavat.

One lane was blocked and local diversions were put in place for a time.

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The driver of one of the vehicles was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford with what’s believed to be non life-threatening injuries.