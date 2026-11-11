The KCLR Daily welcomes nominees from all categories in this year’s Kilkenny Business Awards to studio to find out what they’re up to, how they’re making their way in business and look at some of the issues impacting their own sectors.

This year’s awards take place at Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday 21 November. Claire McInerney Brown – Kilkenny Chamber President in studio with Ken Byrne – RedSky Europe, Michael Bradley – The Tholsel Bar & Guest House, Brigid Walsh – Solar Precision, James Walsh – Walsh’s Toyota.

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