You’re being asked to ‘Go Purple’ as part of today’s action against domestic abuse.

Wear it, eat it, decorate your surroundings in the colour or pick up a ribbon and show your support for those impacted.

Gardaí are spearheading the initiative with local activities including at Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny city to remind that support’s available for those who need it.

You can call 999 or 112 in an emergency, or contact your local Garda station confidentially for advice and support. (Also see the KCLR Helpline page here).

Sgt John Duffy told KCLR News that he and his colleagues across the two counties are always on hand to help, noting; “It is something that we do deal with on a daily and weekly basis and every guard that you meet will be well used to dealing with issues like this, you are not on your own, we are very much there to help anybody that we possibly can and we will guide you through whatever your position is and get you to a place of safety if need be or just give you the advice you need to make sure you feel safe and secure within your own life”.

During the week Inspector Alma Molloy with An Garda Síochána, Keith Grogan from Newpark Close FRC and Naoimh Murphy from Amber Womens Refuge sat down with Brian Redmond to discuss on The KCLR Daily.