You can shop at non-essential retail outlets in Carlow and Kilkenny again from today

Non-essential retail can welcome customers back to stores for the first time in 2021.

Last week customers needed an appointment with Penneys saying 275,000 people made an advance booking with the store.

As restrictions ease people are reminded to continue to practice social distancing and hand hygiene, while also being patient. (Advice here).

Belle Kilkenny is among those to reopen its doors today on the Butterslip in Kilkenny City.

Maria Carter owns the store and can’t wait to greet people at the outlet again, telling KCLR News “Really looking forward to it, we’ve been closed now such a long time, I did have the website going which was very good and it did pay off, a lot of hard work went into it but customers were very loyal, we managed to keep our doors open because of that but there’s nothing like meeting people face to face and I really enjoy that interaction every day as well”.

