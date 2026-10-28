A Tullow councillor has criticised the condition of the town park, questioning how its maintenance funding it being spent.

Cllr Will Paton told KCLR that over €30k in funding had been allocated over the last two years, but claims little of that money appears to have been spent on its upkeep.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the October Tullow MD meeting, the local representative told our Owain Comerford; “€17,500 allocated last year and €17,500 allocated this year, you wouldn’t think €500 had been spent on it this year looking at it, it’s an absolute disgrace, after this weekend there’s mattresses there, there’s rubbish there, it literally is looking appalling, the only good news in sight is that we have a capital budget of €750,000 to upgrade Tullow town park, now that needs to happen very, very quickly”.