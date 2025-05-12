Carlow football manager Joe Murphy has praised the determination and mindset of his squad after they secured a thrilling 3-18 to 2-18 victory away to Fermanagh in the Tailteann Cup.

Played at Brewster Park, the clash saw Carlow strike three goals, two of them coming from Mikey Bambrick, with John Murphy also finding the back of the net.

Speaking to KCLR following the game, Joe Murphy said the win was the result of hard work and focus in the build-up.

“Well, look, I mean, we’ve been working very hard the last four weeks — it’s been uninterrupted, which we needed,” he said.

“And the guys, they’re so coachable, you know, they’re like sponges. They’re getting the message we’re trying to get across, and the principles we’re trying to establish around the place.”

The Carlow boss also highlighted the positive impact of new players stepping up to senior level.

“There were a lot of young lads that made their debut, so that bodes well for the future of Carlow football. You’d have to be proud of them today, and that’s what we are.”

The victory not only keeps Carlow’s hopes alive in the competition but also builds valuable momentum for the group heading into the next round.

You can hear Joe Murphy’s full interview and all the post-match reaction now on the KCLR Sport podcast, while the full game is available to re-listen on the Big Game Live podcast.