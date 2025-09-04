The Carlow Senior Football Championship gets underway this weekend.

On Friday night, Bagenalstown Gaels face last year’s beaten finalists Palatine in the opening clash.

Then on Sunday, reigning champions Rathvilly begin the defence of their title against Mount Leinster Rangers at Netwatch Cullen Park, with throw-in at 4 o’clock.

Speaking to KCLR’s Brendan Hennessy, Rathvilly’s Josh Moore said they know the challenge that lies ahead.

“Well, it always is against Rangers. You’ll be sore leaving the match anyway. You’re looking back at Éire Óg and seeing how they got four in a row, and you want to go back-to-back there. So, yeah, look, it’s all to play for, and looking forward to it.”