Covid-19 latest: Zero deaths, 575 new cases, up to 24 in Carlow and Kilkenny

There has been a further 575 new Covid-19 cases with up to 24 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

It’s the second day in a row the Republic has reported no new deaths.

Carlow has had 20 new cases reported and the 14-day incidence rate is 132 per 100,000, after dropping as low as 109 on Saturday.

There’s been between 1 and 4 new positive test results registered in Kilkenny where the infection rate continues to fall and is now at 41 per 100,000, with the national average at 148.

360 people are currently in hospital with the disease and 85 are in ICU.