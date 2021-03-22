Covid-19 latest: 1 death, 520 new cases, with up to 21 in Carlow and Kilkenny

There has been one more coronavirus-related death a 520 new Covid-19 cases with up to 21 locally in Carlow and Kilkenny.

17 new cases have been reported in Carlow.

The county’s 14-day incidence rate is the 7th highest in the country at 169 per 100,000 population.

Kilkenny’s had between 1 and 4 more positive test results and the infection rate is 37 per 100,000, with only Leitrim faring better at the moment

The national 14-day incidence rate is 157 per 100,000 people while the 5 day moving average of new cases is 580.

359 people are currently in hospital with the disease, 81 of which are in ICU.

Chairman of NPHET’s Modelling Group, Professor Philip Nolan, says progress on reducing the numbers has ‘at best’ stalled.