1 in 20 private water supplies contaminated with E Coli

The quality of drinking water in private supplies is not as good as it should be, with E. coli found in 1 in 20 private water supplies.

According to an EPA report the failures are of significant concern and bring health risks.

The report also shows that over one quarter of small private supplies, serving food businesses, nursing homes, crèches and B&Bs, were not monitored in 2020.

Noel Byrne, Programme Manager of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement says there needs to be an immediate improvement:

“It’s really not where it needs to be. And what you need to see is obviously close to 100%, if not 100% compliance is what you expect”

Commenting on the findings of the report, Dr Tom Ryan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement, said:

“Consumers should expect, as a minimum, that their water is safe to drink”.