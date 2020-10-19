Covid-19 latest: 1,031 new cases, 19 in Carlow & Kilkenny, with lockdown announcement imminent

1,031 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed by NPHET as we await an announcement from Government on whether were are going into a full lockdown.

No further deaths are being reported.

19 of the newest cases are local with 11 in Carlow and 8 in Kilkenny – with every county affected by today’s figures.

Both local counties are still in the six best performing in the country but Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate is up to 167 per 100,000 population with Kilkenny on 153 per 100,000.

An announcement from the Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected tonight with the expectation now that that a six-week Level 5 lockdown