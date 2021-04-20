Covid-19 latest: 11 more deaths, 390 new cases, with up to 8 in Carlow & Kilkenny

Up to 8 local cases of Covid-19 are being reported in Carlow and Kilkenny as NPHET announced 390 new cases and 11 more Covid-related deaths in the Republic.

Less than 5 cases each have been reported in the two local counties.

The 14 day incidence rate in Kilkenny in up two to 23 per 100,000 population which remains best in the country.

The infection rate is gone up five in Carlow to 72 per 100,000 which is now the ninth best, with the national average sitting at 114.