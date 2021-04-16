Covid-19 latest: 11 deaths, 420 cases, with up to 10 in Carlow & Kilkenny

11 more patients have died with Covid-19 and 420 new cases have been confirmed with up to 10 local to Carlow and Kilkenny.

There’s been six new cases discovered in Carlow where the 14-day incidence rate has gone up seven to 49 per 100,000.

That’s is still the 5th best in the country with Kilkenny remaining the second best despite up to four new cases and an infection rate that gone up one to 24 per 100,000, with the national average now at 119.

No county was free of new cases in Friday’s figures from NPHET.

190 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU.