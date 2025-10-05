Food producers in Carlow and Kilkenny have won 11 national food awards at this year’s Blas na hÉireann.

Food producers in Kilkenny picked up 7 of the 8 awards they were shortlisted for at the Blas na hÉireann awards.

The awards are in their 18th year and took place in Dingle.

Lekker Food Collection was awarded the Best in County, while Arán Bakery & Bistro, Callan Bacon, Fairhouse Supermarket Ltd. T/A McCarthy’s SuperValu, Highbank Orchard, and Outdoors Herbalist were also among the bronze, silver, and gold winners from the county.

All of those shortlisted in Carlow took home an award, with Sunshine Juice Ltd taking the top spot after they were named Best in County.

Other winners on the night include Seerys, Codd Mushrooms Ltd., and Murphy’s Craft Butchers.

It was another record year for Blas na hÉireann, with over 3,000 entries across more than 180 categories, reflecting the strength and diversity of Irish food and drink.