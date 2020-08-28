Covid-19 latest: 127 new cases, Carlow & Kilkenny included in list of counties

There’s been at least two new local cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

NPHET says there’s been 127 across the country bring the total to 28,578

There have been no new deaths reported to the HPSC so the total number of deaths linked to the virus is still 1,777.

52 of the new cases were in Dublin and 80 percent of them were among the under-45s

Kilkenny and Carlow are both named among the 21 counties where people have teste