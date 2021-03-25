1,283 students at Carlow & Kilkenny schools to get Hot School Meals

Six local schools will be part of the Hot School Meals programme this year

1,283 students, at four schools in Kilkenny and two in Carlow, will get hot meals after a significant expansion of the scheme.

DEIS schools St Josephs in Hacketstown and St John’s Senior and Junior schools in Kilkenny city will benefit, as well as St Fiacc’s on the Killeshin Road in Graiguecullen, and two Kilkenny special schools: The Mother of Fair Love and the School of the Holy Spirit.

Research from the Department of Social Protection suggests the scheme will improve school attendance and the mental well-being of students.

Minister Heather Humphreys says it’s an important programme that’ll have a hugely positive impact