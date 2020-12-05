13 more Covid19 related deaths and 456 new cases confirmed, 25 of them in Carlow and Kilkenny

25 more cases of Covid19 have been confirmed locally – 20 in Kilkenny and five in Carlow.

They’re among 456 new positive results announced for the Republic this evening while 13 more people have died.

A technical issue led to a reduced number of cases reported in recent days and this is reflected in a higher number of cases today.

The country’s 14 day incidence rate has risen to 80.9. Kilkenny remains the third highest county with a rate almost double that, 159.2, while Carlow is now in seventh place at 96.6.

St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and KIlkenny last night (Friday) was treated 29 patients wiht the virus. However there were no new case confirmations or suspected incidences there in the past day.

University Hospital Waterford was treating five people for Coronavirus last night and there are nine further suspected cases there.