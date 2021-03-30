Covid-19 latest: 14 deaths, 368 cases, with 6 in Carlow & none in Kilkenny

There has been a further 14 Covid-19 deaths and 368 new cases – the third lowest number of daily case numbers recorded this year.

Six cases have been confirmed in Carlow but none are being reported in Kilkenny on Tuesday.

Carlow’s 14 day incidence rate has gone back up over the hundred mark again.

It’s now 105 per 100,000 – still ninth best in the country.

Kilkenny’s infection rate is third best on 45 per 100,000, with the national average now 164 cases per 100,000 people – a slight increase on Monday.