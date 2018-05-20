15-bay car park and new public toilet facilities confirmed for Graiguenamanagh

Tourists in Graiguenamanagh will finally have somewhere to go now!

Kilkenny County Council have announced plans to construct a 15-bay car park, and new public toilet facilities.

The toilets will be automatic and wheelchair accessible and they’ll be situated at the area known as the Turf Market.

Local Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says it’s fantastic news, and added

“It was quite frustrating when tourists asked locals where the nearest toilet was and we had to tell them we don’t have any public toilets”