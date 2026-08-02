Excitement’s building locally as Carlow’s preparing for All Ireland action.

Many have travelled to Croke Park to cheer on the Junior Ladies Football team which is set to face Antrim.

Player Sarah Nolan told KCLR that the mood in the camp is good, saying; “All the girls, everyone just supports each other, everyone backs each other, that’s the main thing on the field, like, you know if you give someone a ball there going to be there for you”.

Throw-in is at 11:45am with the game live on KCLR’s Carlow frequency thanks to Dan Morrissey and Co. (Find the listen link here).

Support’s been strong, including in political circles and across other sporting codes;

Whatever the outcome, there’s a homecoming planned;

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