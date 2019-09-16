15% LPT increase for Kilkenny homeowners

Homeowners in Kilkenny are being hit with a 15% increase in local property tax.

The majority of councillors voted in favour of the hike at their monthly meeting today.

Kilkenny County Council CEO Colette Byrne recommended the increase to members who backed the proposal to plug a funding shortfall in the Budget.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness of FF proposed the increase saying he had a “very difficult job to do”. He said an increase in commercial rates was not being entertained. Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh FG seconded the motion.

Objectors included Labour’s Denis Hynes who blasted the increase saying families would suffer.

Cllr Malcolm Noonan’s attempt to propose a smaller increase of 5% was shot down by members.