150 new jobs at Gaeltec as company announces major investment in Kilkenny headquarters

150 new jobs are to be created by Gaeltec and the majority will be located at their headquarters in Kilkenny.

The announcement comes as the company expands after securing significant contracts in the utilities sector.

Gaeltec provides specialist contracting support to companies rolling out or upgrading energy and telecoms infrastructure across Ireland.

60 of these new jobs will be on SIRO’s new project, upgrading thousands of their customers across the country to fibre broadband.

Announcing the new roles, Gaeltec Managing Director, Joao Felizardo commented:

“Our expansion is a mark of the reputation we have built in the Irish utilities market, and the confidence our customers place in our high standard of work and consistent track-record of delivery”.

The roles on offer include engineering positions, field surveyors, fibre technicians, GIS technicians, supervisors, designers, electricians and plant operators.

The company will also invest €750,000 in upgrading its headquarters in Kilkenny to facilitate the expansion.

Good news on the jobs front today. Gaeltec is creating 150 new jobs, mainly in Kilkenny with some opportunities nationwide. Real boost in our capacity to build important infrastructure. 60 of these jobs will work directly on @SIROIreland’s new fibre broadband upgrade. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) February 14, 2022

Welcoming today’s announcement An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, T.D. stated:

“This is great news from Gaeltec, creating 150 new jobs, mainly in Kilkenny with some opportunities nationwide. It’s a real boost in our capacity to build important infrastructure, such as broadband”

Gaeltec’s MD Joao Felizardo joined KCLR Live at their outside broadcast this morning to discuss the news – listen back here: