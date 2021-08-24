Covid-19 latest: 1,571 new cases as NPHET warns numbers won’t peak until next month

NPHET says the country is facing a “long, slow” wave of Covid-19 that won’t peak until next month.

1,571 new cases have been confirmed today.

70% of them are among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

There are 307 patients with the virus in hospital and 55 in intensive care units.

16 people are being treated at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny with two patients now in ICU,

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory and Medical Virologist said: “About 60% of people with COVID-19 who are currently receiving critical care are people who are eligible to be vaccinated. This is a stark reminder to all of us to receive our COVID-19 vaccines as soon as we are eligible to do so.”

A St Luke’s Consultant says even vaccinated people have to make sure we continue to wear masks.

NPHET is warning that In January 94% of people reported wearing face masks in public places, and 93% in February and in March.

But as of this month, that figure has dropped to 84%.

Cardiologist Michael Conway says anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet should think about doing it now to help protect those who can’t or are medically vulnerable.

The Chief Medical Officer says there wouldn’t be any major public health concerns for an outdoor event for vaccinated people only, such as Electric Picnic.

Dr Tony Holohan added that he was hopeful of Covid restrictions being eased ‘well before’ Christmas, but added that current disease control does need to be better.

Dr Holohan says he would rather vaccinated people only attend large events because the risk of transmission between two vaccinated people is extremely small.