Covid-19 latest: 15 new cases in Carlow & Kilkenny with 456 nationally & 5 more deaths

There’s been 15 new cases of Covid-19 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

456 new cases of Covid-19 have been announced across the country with all counties affected by the latest figures.

Five additional virus-related deaths have also been recorded.

There have been nine new cases in Kilkenny where the 14-incidence rate per 100,000 is now 121.

That’s slightly above the national 14-day incidence rate which is now 120.

Carlow’s infection rate is much lower at 77 per 100,100 for the past 14 days despite 6 new positive test results in the past 24 hours.