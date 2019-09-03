Cabin Fever kicks off tomorrow as two contestants chosen

Two lucky listeners will have to get to grips with Cabin Fever after they were chosen as finalists for KCLR’s latest radio promotion.

Loretta Coye from Kilkenny City and David Glennon from Tullaroan will be confined to the wooden space on the Parade for 72 hours for a chance to win a luxury cabin worth €10,000 with thanks to a local company, Log Cabins 4 Less.

They’ve just hours left to get themselves ready before they enter the cabin at midday tomorrow at midday where they will have to take on a range of challenges.

They winner will be announced on Saturday.