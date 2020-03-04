Funchion in Policy Talks This Week

A local TD involved in government formation talks says things are going “quite well” despite the lack of progress.

Kathleen Funchion has been part of the Sinn Fein team in policy talks with the Greens and the Social Democrats this week.

Soc Dems co-leader Roisin Shortall has claimed it’ll be at least Easter, in the middle of April this year, before a government takes power.

Deputy Funchion has told KCLR News that they will have to build on these early talks. Tune into KCLR News for more.