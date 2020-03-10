Ten New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed

Ten new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland today bringing the total to 34.

A statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team has given the following details on the latest cases:

1 male, a healthcare worker, in the south of the country, associated with hospital transmission

1 female, a healthcare worker, in the east of the country, possible hospital transmission

3 males, in the south of the country, associated with travel from an affected area

1 male, in the west of the country, associated with close contact with a confirmed case

1 female, in the west of the country, associated with close contact with a confirmed case

1 female, in the south of the country, associated with close contact with a confirmed case

1 male, in the east of the country, associated with travel from an affected area

1 female, in the east of the country, associated with travel from an affected area

There are now 34 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.