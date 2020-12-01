Covid-19 latest: 18 more deaths, 269 new cases, 20 in Kilkenny

18 more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported.

One of these deaths happened in October, 15 were in November and two are still under investigation according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

269 new coronavirus cases have been reported with 20 of them in Kilkenny which is now the 3rd worst performing county in the country behind Donegal and Louth.

The 14-day incidence rate is now gone back up to 148 per 100,000 population.

Carlow has seen 7 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed with a fortnightly infection rate of 81 per 100,000, making it the 10th worst.

The national average is now 87 per 100,000.