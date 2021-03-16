Covid-19 latest: 18 deaths, 349 cases with 8-or-less in Carlow and Kilkenny

18 more Covid-related deaths and 349 new cases are being reported with eight or less in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Carlow’s still 10th in the country by the infection rate which is down slightly on Monday to 130 per 100,000 after less than five new cases were registered.

Kilkenny’s also had up to 4 new cases but that sees the 14-day incidence rate rising from 41 to 45 per 100,000.

There were eight new clusters of Covid-19 linked to schools last week, involving 21 cases.

There were no clusters associated with schools the previous week, during their first week of partial reopening.

In total, there were 339 new clusters in all settings – down 89 from the previous week.