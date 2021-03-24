Covid-19 latest: 18 deaths, 683 cases, with up to 8 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There have been 18 more coronavirus-related deaths and 683 new Covid-19 cases with up to eight in Carlow and Kilkenny.

NPHET is reporting less than five cases each in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Kilkenny still has the lowest infection rate in the country with 33 cases per 100,000 people over the past fortnight.

Carlow remains 7th in the country with a 14-day incidence rate of 170 per 100,000 with the national average now at 159.

329 people are in hospital with the virus and 76 are in ICU.