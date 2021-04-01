Covid-19 latest: 18 deaths, 761 cases, with up to 4 in Carlow and none in Kilkenny

There have been 18 more Covid-related deaths reported and the daily case total has rising to 761 – with up to four of them local in Carlow.

Kilkenny’s had no new cases reported for the third day running and has a 14-day incidence rate of 38 per 100,000.

Less than five positive test results were recorded in Carlow seeing the the 14-day incidence rate drop to 77 per 100,000 with the national average up to 165.

The Chief Medical Officers north and south of Ireland are appealing to people to stick to public health advice this Easter.

In a joint statement, the North’s CMO Dr Michael McBride and Dr Ronan Glynn asked the public to avoid traditional Easter traditions, such as spending time with family and loved ones.

The HSE says the current levels are too high to safely cope with an “explosive” rise in transmission.

Chief executive Paul Reid says people can’t afford to take a break from public health restrictions this weekend.