188 new Covid-19 cases as Waterford is on watchlist for Level 3 restrictions

The Taoiseach says moving counties like Waterford to Level 3 restrictions will be ‘carefully considered’ amid concerns over rising numbers.

There have been another 188 confirmed cases today but no indication if Carlow or Kilkenny are affected.

76 cases are in Dublin, 25 in Cork, 21 in Donegal, and 16 in Kildare.

Seven more cases are confirmed in Waterford.

Micheal Martin says Waterford, Donegal, and Louth are being closely monitored after the Chief Medical Officer highlighted them.

Local Cllr Eamon Aylward says the issues in Waterford are also affecting South Kilkenny – as a result of a workplace outbreak at the Dawn Meats factory in Grannagh.

Cllr Aylward says he hope the situation in the local beef plant can be controlled with strict testing proceedures.

Cllr Maria Dollard wants to warn people that most of the cases in Kilkenny are in the south of the county with the Piltown Municipal District at a rate of 98 cases per 100,000 compared to just 17 per 100,000.