19 Carlow Schools to Close During National Ploughing Championships

19 Carlow schools are set for a full or partial closure while the National Ploughing Championships take place.

The country’s largest agri-business event runs in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19.

Those fully impacted at second level include St Leo’s College and St Mary’s Academy CBS while Presentation College Askea, Presentation De La Salle College, Tullow Community College & Vocational School Muine Bheag will all shut their doors on Tuesday, September 17.

Primary schools to close include Ballon NS, St Mary’s in Dunleckney, St Brigid’s in Grange, Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal on Green Lane, Ballinabranna Mixed, Newtown Dunleckney Mixed, Our Lady’s in Nurney, Scoil Naisiunta Fiontain Naofa in Rathmore, Fr Cullen Memorial in Tinryland, St Columba’s in Tullow while Ballyconnell NS, Clonegal NS will be closed on Wednesday, September 18.