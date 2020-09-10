Covid-19 latest: 196 new cases with Kilkenny one of 22 counties affected

There are another 196 cases of Covid-19 in the country with Kilkenny one of 22 counties affected.

However no new deaths are being reported and there have not been any new cases in Carlow in the past 24 hours.

107 of the latest batch of cases are in Dublin, with 11 in Limerick, while there have been 12 in Waterford.

Kildare, Laois, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow are also among the counties wehere new cases have been reported.

The cabinet sub committee on COVID is discussing potential further restrictions in Dublin.

Health officials are seen as likely to recommended greater restrictions on meetings in people’s homes in Dublin.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has been examining the model used in Glasgow where shops can stay open but social gatherings are limited.

However, government sources have played down the chances of anything being decided this evening(Thursday), with the government likely to see how the figures develop over the weekend.