First COVID19 patients arriving at Citywest isolation centre

15 coronavirus patients will arrive to the country’s first dedicated isolation centre this afternoon.

The Citywest hotel in Dublin has the capacity for up to 15-hundred beds.

It will be available to people who need to isolate and can not do so in their own home.

And HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid says people must be referred to get in.

Meanwhile,the HSE is apologising to anyone still waiting for Coronavirus test results.

Some people have been waiting as long as a week to get their results.

Not all testing centres are open across the country today, but the HSE says enough are available to deal with demand.

Assistant Secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan says the HSE is trying to improve turnaround times.