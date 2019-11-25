2 men due back before court in Kilkenny today on burglary charges

Two men are due back before the court locally today on burglary charges.

The pair in their 20’s were among four men arrested on suspicion of being involved in the burglary of a farm in Johnswell last Tuesday night.

They were disturbed by the farmer and his son, who managed to hold one of them until Gardaí arrived.

Two others were arrested a short time later with another arrested the following morning.

Three of those arrested were charged last week with two of them remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison.

They will appear before the court in Kilkenny today.