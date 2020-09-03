Two more schools send students home after Covid-19 cases confirmed

Two schools in Kerry have sent some of their students home after pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

Both schools – a primary and a secondary – are in the same area.

The secondary school sent home students in one school year after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

The school found out this morning that the student had contracted the virus.

The school took the decision to send home all the students who are in the same class year as the pupil.

Just one student in the secondary school has tested positive for the virus.

The principal says the young person had only minimal contact with other pupils.

He says the first year student was only in school for three hours on Tuesday and adds that the child had only minimal contact with 28 other pupils.

The school in question has a total enrolment of 160.

Students in other classes are unaffected and the school is liaising with the HSE and other authorities.

The primary scholl has not commentted.