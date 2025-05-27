As thousands of students across the country begin their search for accommodation for the upcoming academic year, national housing charity Threshold, the Irish Council for International Students (ICOS), and Aontas na Mac Léinn in Éirinn (AMLÉ) have today launched the 2025 Scamwatch campaign — a nationwide initiative to combat the real threat of rental scams.

Never pay a deposit in cash, always view rooms and make sure to sign lease agreements.

That’s the advice for students as they start the hunt for accommodation for September.

Student representative bodies and Threshold are particularly concerned for international students and first-years, who find fake ads online.

Nathan Murphy, Vice President of Campaigns at AMLÉ says the housing crisis has led to a higher risk of being scammed.