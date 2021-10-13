2,066 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed with 26 deaths reported in the past week

There are 2,066 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed on Wednesday evening – the highest figure in over three weeks.

26 virus-related deaths have also been reported over the past week.

408 Covid patients are in hospital, the highest since March, with 69 in intensive care.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, says the incidence of Covid is ‘high and rising’.

He says nearly 300,000 adults haven’t come forward for vaccination and they’re at high risk of becoming severely unwell.

The Tánaiste today cast some doubt on whether the October 22nd lifting of restriction could go ahead is the Covid number got worse.

But the Culture Minister says the country is still on track to reopen tomorrow week if NPHET give it the go-ahead.

Catherine Martin says as it stands, there is no change to the reopening plan.