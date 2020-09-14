Covid-19 latest: 208 new cases in 21 counties including Carlow & Kilkenny

208 more people have tested positive for Covid-19in 21 counties including Carlow and Kilkenny.

More than half of the new cases, 108, were recorded in Dublin.

Carlow and Kilkenny are among the other 20 counties affected by the latest figures.

There have been no more deaths reported.

As of midnight on Sunday the 13th there have been a total of 31,192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.