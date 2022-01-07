21,926 new Covid-19 cases officially confirmed

21,926 new cases of Covid-19 have been officially confirmed this evening.

936 Covid patients are hospitalised, of which 84 are in ICU.

At St Luke’s hospital for Carlow Kilkenny, there’s 40 patients being treated for the virus after 5 new case were admitted on Thursday.

One patient is still in the local intensive care unit.

Thursday saw the highest daily figure for cases since the pandemic began with 23,817.