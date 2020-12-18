Covid-19 latest: 22 new cases in Carlow & Kilkenny as national figure jumps to 582

There’s been 22 new local cases of Covid-19 as the national figure jumped dramatically to 582 new positive test results in the past 24 hours.

Six more deaths are also being reported by NPHET.

Kilkenny has 9 new cases while in Carlow it’s risen to 13 on Friday.

The two counties are again 3rd and 4th respectively on the list of counties with the highest infection rates.

The 14 incidence rate in Kilkenny has gone up by four to 195 per 100,000 population.

In Carlow it’s increased from 151 to 170 per 100,000 while the national figure has again risen above 100 for the last fortnight.