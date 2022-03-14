I’ve been a major fan of Inni-K, AKA Either Ní Catháin, from her earliest albums and have always admired her ability to mix both her own compositions, her wide range of influences and her love for traditional music. Her latest album , “Iníon”, is another fine collection and melds the beauty of her traditional ‘sean nós’ singing with a intriguing musical accompaniment.

We caught up round the release time of the album. She had just announced her appearance at Kilkenny TradFest 2022.

Inni-K and her band will play at Cleere’s Theatre on Sunday, March 20th and will feature songs from her latest album “Iníon”.

Further details / tickets available : https://cleeres.com/product/inni-k/

More information on Inni-K at her website: http://www.inni-k.com