Covid-19 latest: Low numbers in Carlow & Kilkenny as 269 cases & 6 deaths reported

269 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, with six more virus-related deaths, but the figures for Carlow and Kilkenny are low.

The latest figures from the Department of Health put the number of local cases between two and eight.

Less than five new cases have been found in Kilkenny where the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is now down to 102.

Carlow’s also had less than five new positive test results in the past 24 hours bringing the 14-day infection rate to 72.

The national average is 106 per 100,000.