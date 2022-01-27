27 patients waiting for a bed at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke’s hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is among the most overcrowded in the country today.

Trolley figures from the INMO show there are 27 admitted patients waiting for a bed locally.

16 are still waiting in the emergency room with 11 on trolleys in various other wards.

The latest HSE figures available say there are 21 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at St Luke’s but none are ill enough to need intensive care.