Covid-19 latest: 29 new cases in Kilkenny, 335 nationally, 3 deaths

There’s been 29 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Kilkenny

There are 335 new cases of the virus reported in the Republic and three new deaths.

The number of positive test result in Kilkenny is second only to the daily rate of 119 in Dublin.

The increase in Kilkenny cases means the 14-day incidence rate has risen again to 131 per 100,000.

That’s up from 102 on Wednesday and well above the national average which has now dropped two to 104 per 100,000.

In Carlow, there’s been from 1-to-4 new cases with a fortnightly infection rate of 77, which is up from 72 on Wednesday.