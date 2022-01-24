2 arrested in white Audi with false plates after car burned out in Ballinabranna

The hunt is on for information on the movements of a white Audi in Co Carlow on Sunday night after a car parked outside a house in Ballinabranna was set on fire.

The blaze broke out at about 8.50pm at Gort na Greine and local fire personnel were quick to bring it under control.

A white Audi A4 with false plates, registration 132 D 20253, was seen leaving the scene.

About 30 minutes later it was intercepted on the N7 Naas Road heading towards Dublin.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested in connection with suspected criminal damage by fire – they’re currently being questioned in Garda custody.

The vehicle has been seized for technical examination – it had been reported stolen in the Castleknock area in December 2021.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing and they’re keen to hear from anybody in the Carlow or Ballinabranna area last night who saw the car.